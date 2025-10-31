AMG National Trust Bank Buys 191 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $310.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.85 and its 200-day moving average is $266.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $319.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

