Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,717 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after buying an additional 15,115,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $488,140,000 after buying an additional 12,586,329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $280,238,000 after buying an additional 4,128,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,440,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $348,363,000 after buying an additional 4,096,382 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Arete dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.50 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

