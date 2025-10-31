Putney Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 481.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2,087.4% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. HSBC cut their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $280.00 target price on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

In related news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,974. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN stock opened at $249.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.39. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

