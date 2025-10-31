Keybank National Association OH Sells 584 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Southern by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $2,352,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 1,982.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 116,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 268,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.66.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $95.11 on Friday. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.30 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.540 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

