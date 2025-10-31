Putney Financial Group LLC Sells 193 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Putney Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.7% of Putney Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $489.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $576.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $480.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.05%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

