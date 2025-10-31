SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stock Holdings Lowered by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.8% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $31,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $370.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $403.30. The company has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

