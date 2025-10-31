Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $88.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average of $83.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

