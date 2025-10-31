Putney Financial Group LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Putney Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5%

PG stock opened at $149.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average is $158.03. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $146.96 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.75%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

