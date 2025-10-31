HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 288 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 70.4% in the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.23.

S&P Global Stock Up 3.7%

NYSE SPGI opened at $490.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $508.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.88. The company has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.