HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 288 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 70.4% in the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.23.
S&P Global Stock Up 3.7%
NYSE SPGI opened at $490.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $508.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.88. The company has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
