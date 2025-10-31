Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 65.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 50,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 165.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 76,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 48,004 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 49,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 166,122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.07. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $815.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,838 shares of company stock worth $15,309,020. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

