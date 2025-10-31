Assetmark Inc. Buys 90,484 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 167.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,651 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,484 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $31,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $256.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $731.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 220,134 shares of company stock valued at $64,268,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

