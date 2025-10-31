IFG Advisory LLC Has $16.11 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $196.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.87 and a 200-day moving average of $183.59. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

