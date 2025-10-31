NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $13,901,250.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $13,901,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,808,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,938,950,426.05. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 27th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total transaction of $4,768,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $13,493,250.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $13,753,500.00.

On Friday, October 17th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $13,673,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $13,575,750.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total value of $14,118,750.00.

On Friday, October 10th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total transaction of $14,265,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.39, for a total transaction of $14,129,250.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.79, for a total transaction of $13,934,250.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NVDA opened at $202.76 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.70.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Gibbs Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 46,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $205,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 33.8% in the third quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

