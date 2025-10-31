RWWM Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

RWWM Inc. decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 0.1% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $314,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Republic Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 479,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,048,000 after buying an additional 43,387 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $22,078,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Republic Services from $268.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $210.24 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $197.60 and a one year high of $258.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.17 and a 200 day moving average of $237.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

