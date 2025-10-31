AMG National Trust Bank Sells 2,046 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 5,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 227,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29. Hormel Foods Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 84.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

