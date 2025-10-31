AMG National Trust Bank Buys 42,529 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF $GNR

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,529 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $23,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNR. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Clune & Associates LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 49,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNR opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.63. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

