AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

IVV opened at $683.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $716.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $693.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $664.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

