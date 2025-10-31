10,332 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Acquired by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,413 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,458,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after purchasing an additional 718,720 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,406,000 after purchasing an additional 687,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 3.0%

KMB stock opened at $120.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $116.26 and a 12 month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

