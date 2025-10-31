Ledyard National Bank Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRGF. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 454,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $71.07.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

