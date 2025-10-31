Terril Brothers Inc. Acquires 608,995 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $KYN

Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608,995 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund makes up about 5.1% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KYN. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,677,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,241,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,059,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after buying an additional 212,871 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 337,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Austin Colby Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,654.06. This trade represents a 37.50% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 38,550 shares of company stock worth $470,660 in the last three months.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

