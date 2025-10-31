Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV $PLMK

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,024 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $694,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,032,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $7,028,000.
Plum Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance
Plum Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. Plum Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.58.
About Plum Acquisition Corp. IV
Plum Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company, which was established for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 10, 2024 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
