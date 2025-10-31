AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Cigna Group $CI

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 885 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Trading Down 17.4%

CI opened at $247.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.38 and a 200-day moving average of $306.70. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $245.61 and a 52 week high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cigna Group from $340.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.89.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

