Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) & Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. and Masimo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A Masimo -24.85% 26.54% 11.49%

Risk and Volatility

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masimo has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. N/A N/A -$11.05 million N/A N/A Masimo $2.09 billion 3.67 -$304.90 million ($8.52) -16.61

This table compares Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. and Masimo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Masimo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. and Masimo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. 1 0 1 0 2.00 Masimo 1 2 5 0 2.50

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.05%. Masimo has a consensus target price of $194.60, indicating a potential upside of 37.49%. Given Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. is more favorable than Masimo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Masimo shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Masimo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Masimo beats Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Ra'annana, Israel.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry. It also provides brain function and hemodynamic monitoring solutions; patient position and activity tracking, and neuromodulation technology solutions; and Masimo Hospital Automation platform, including hospital automation solutions, including Patient SafetyNet, Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, SafetyNet, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridg; and nasal high-flow ventilation, neuromodulation therapeutics, and telehealth solutions. In addition, the company provides its products through direct sales force, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service and home care providers, long-term care facilities, physician offices, veterinarians, and consumers; and home wellness products through e-commerce internet sites, such as masimopersonalhealth.com, amazon.com, and shopify.com. Masimo Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

