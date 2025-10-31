Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,250 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $139.46 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

