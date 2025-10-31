Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $149.88 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The company had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the sale, the director owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jack Henry & Associates to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

