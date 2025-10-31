HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.37 and traded as low as GBX 117.58. HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 119.14, with a volume of 5,423,848 shares.
HICL Infrastructure Stock Up 0.4%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.37. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.30.
About HICL Infrastructure
HICL is a UK-listed infrastructure investment company. We invest in infrastructure for local communities and to support the delivery of essential services, working in partnership with the public and private sectors.
