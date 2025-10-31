VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET) Short Interest Update

VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,900 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the September 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Green Metals ETF stock. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Smart Portfolios LLC owned approximately 1.01% of VanEck Green Metals ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
GMET opened at $32.83 on Friday. VanEck Green Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50.
The VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Clean-Tech Metals index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in mining, refining, and recycling of metals and rare earth elements that are used in technologies contributing to clean energy transition.
