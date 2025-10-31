Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 42.2% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 248,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 7,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 62,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $125.11 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $130.03. The company has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.71.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.