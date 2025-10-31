Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $185.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.54. The firm has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $188.85.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

