BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 966.7% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.68.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

