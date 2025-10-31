50,101 Shares in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF $SMAX Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMAX. Client First Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,681,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 373,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 95,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Get iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF alerts:

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF Stock Performance

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12.

About iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (SMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund seeks to track the price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) up to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund obtains exposure by holding IVV shares and options SMAX was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.