BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $725,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $194.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $461.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.92 and its 200-day moving average is $149.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $199.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Palantir Technologies Profile
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
