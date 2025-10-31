UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Takes $280,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aljian Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 46,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 31.1% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 239.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,345,000 after buying an additional 379,696 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $194.55 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $461.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.52, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.67.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,572,395.93. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

