BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 125.3% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

ESGU stock opened at $148.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day moving average of $135.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $150.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

