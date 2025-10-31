CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $42.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $38.90 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

