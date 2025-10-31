BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Allianz SE boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $40,868,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 194.6% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,299.29.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,096.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,219.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,138.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,059.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

