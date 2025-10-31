Hutchinson Capital Management CA Sells 6,469 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Hutchinson Capital Management CA decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.6% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $488.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

