Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 26.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 66 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 70.8% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 44.7% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock opened at $738.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.44, a PEG ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $731.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $730.58. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $422.38 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 price objective (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $841.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $740.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 237,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,074,120. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total transaction of $5,919,039.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 144,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,417,953.80. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,932 shares of company stock valued at $45,115,616. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

