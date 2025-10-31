Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,883 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

A opened at $143.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average of $120.47. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.26. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.62.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

