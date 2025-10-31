NetEase, Inc. $NTES Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 111.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,661,000 after buying an additional 1,049,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NetEase by 54.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,977,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,560,000 after buying an additional 697,192 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at $28,765,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 255.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after buying an additional 189,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 52.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 483,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,102,000 after buying an additional 166,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Arete raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $120.00 target price on NetEase and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.30.

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES opened at $139.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.48. The company has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $159.55.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.