AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 1,544.1% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,885,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,206,000 after buying an additional 6,466,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at about $68,322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 5.0% in the first quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 4.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 921,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after buying an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Atour Lifestyle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atour Lifestyle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Shares of ATAT stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $40.58.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 45.66% and a net margin of 16.52%. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.