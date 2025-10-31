CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Bought by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.89.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $152.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

