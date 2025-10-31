Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF $CGUI

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 772,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,486,000. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Creekmur Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Entruity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 41,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 36,899 shares in the last quarter.

CGUI stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (CGUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of USD-denominated, income-producing debt securities with investment grade ratings and ultra-short term duration. It seeks current income and capital preservation while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less.

