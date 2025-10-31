Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $49,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,846 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,632,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,462,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,418,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,430,000 after purchasing an additional 517,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $74.81 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $75.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

