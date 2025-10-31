AMG National Trust Bank Sells 11,446 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 697,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,446 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $42,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 50,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $66.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

