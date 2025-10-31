Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Shares Acquired by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up about 1.4% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.29 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 23.54%.The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.50 to $95.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $98.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

