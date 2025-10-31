Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 50,219 Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF $FUTY

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.61. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $60.56.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

