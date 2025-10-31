BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 644,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $69,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.65.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $121.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.