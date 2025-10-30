Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.27 and traded as low as GBX 56.40. Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 56.70, with a volume of 422,122 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 78 price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83.

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Foxtons Group had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Foxtons Group plc will post 5.4191363 EPS for the current year.

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Peter Rollings purchased 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 55 per share, with a total value of £424.60. Also, insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 per share, for a total transaction of £27,500. Insiders acquired 150,772 shares of company stock worth $8,292,460 over the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

