ZORA (ZORA) Price Reaches $0.0783 on Top Exchanges

ZORA (ZORA) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. In the last week, ZORA has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZORA has a total market capitalization of $349.89 million and $73.46 million worth of ZORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZORA token can now be bought for about $0.0783 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZORA Token Profile

ZORA was first traded on April 23rd, 2025. ZORA’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,469,999,999 tokens. ZORA’s official Twitter account is @zora. ZORA’s official website is zora.co. The official message board for ZORA is x.com/zoraengineering.

Buying and Selling ZORA

According to CryptoCompare, “ZORA (ZORA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. ZORA has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,469,999,999 in circulation. The last known price of ZORA is 0.07886165 USD and is down -6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $73,601,741.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zora.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZORA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

